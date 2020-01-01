Disney+ 2020 Trailer Reveals “WandaVision” Moved Up a Year and Other Series Premieres Confirmed

Disney just released a trailer highlighting new content coming to Disney+ in 2020. The biggest reveal concerns Marvel’s WandaVision, previously slated for 2021 and now hitting the streaming waves sometime in 2020.
New Reveals from the Trailer
- Marvel’s WandaVision will begin streaming sometime in 2020.
- A previously unannounced project called Elephant is coming this year. It’s unclear if it’s a film or series and the trailer doesn’t mention if it falls under National Geographic, DisneyNature, or neither.
- Series that previously were without a release date are now confirmed for sometime in 2020. These include the LeBron James docuseries Becoming and Bob Woodruff’s travelogue Rogue Trip.
New Footage from Disney+ Originals Revealed
- The trailer includes new footage from upcoming Disney+ Original films and series. We knew they were coming in 2020, but it’s nice to see some new shots from the following upcoming projects.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7
- Lizzie McGuire
- Muppets Now
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals
- Diary of a Future President
- Short Circuit films from Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Pixar’s Lamp Life short about Bo Peep from Toy Story
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- StarGirl
- DisneyNature Dolphin Reef
- Concept art was used to highlight the following projects:
- While there isn’t new footage available yet, the teaser also calls out second seasons of their first wave of original content including:
- The Mandalorian Season 2
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2
- Note that the following original series are not included in the trailer.
- The Imagineering Story
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Forky Asks a Question
- Encore
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- Pick of the Litter
- Pixar in Real Life
- Disney Family Sundays
New Library Content
The following recent theatrical films are also confirmed in the trailer to hit Disney+ in 2020.
- The Lion King (2019)
- Aladdin (2019)
- Toy Story 4
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- DisneyNature Penguins