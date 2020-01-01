Disney+ 2020 Trailer Reveals “WandaVision” Moved Up a Year and Other Series Premieres Confirmed

Disney just released a trailer highlighting new content coming to Disney+ in 2020. The biggest reveal concerns Marvel’s WandaVision, previously slated for 2021 and now hitting the streaming waves sometime in 2020.

New Reveals from the Trailer

Marvel’s WandaVision

A previously unannounced project called Elephant is coming this year. It’s unclear if it’s a film or series and the trailer doesn’t mention if it falls under National Geographic, DisneyNature, or neither.

is coming this year. It’s unclear if it’s a film or series and the trailer doesn’t mention if it falls under National Geographic, DisneyNature, or neither. Series that previously were without a release date are now confirmed for sometime in 2020. These include the LeBron James docuseries Becoming Rogue Trip

New Footage from Disney+ Originals Revealed

Concept art was used to highlight the following projects: Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe

While there isn’t new footage available yet, the teaser also calls out second seasons of their first wave of original content including: The Mandalorian Season 2 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Note that the following original series are not included in the trailer. The Imagineering Story The World According to Jeff Goldblum Forky Asks a Question Encore Marvel’s Hero Project Pick of the Litter Pixar in Real Life Disney Family Sundays



New Library Content

The following recent theatrical films are also confirmed in the trailer to hit Disney+ in 2020.