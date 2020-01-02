“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” Added to Disney+ in US, “Home Alone” and Other Titles Removed

Some more changes have been made to the Disney+ library in the U.S. for the month of January. Another Marvel movie has been added while several other titles have been removed.

Fox’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer has joined the ranks of Marvel movies currently available on Disney+ in the U.S.

has joined the ranks of Marvel movies currently available on Disney+ in the U.S. The 2007 film starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans (not as Captain America) and Michael Chiklis as the team of superheroes.

Laurence Fishburne voiced the cosmic entity known as the Silver Surfer.

Interestingly, the 2005 predecessor to this film remains available on Hulu, though it seems likely it would eventually make its way to Disney+ as well.

On the flip side, several titles have been removed from Disney+ in the U.S., including: Home Alone Home Alone 2: Lost in New York The Sandlot Dr. Dolittle Flicka The Pirates of the Caribbean : On Stranger Tides Strange Magic The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

According to Collider Never Been Kissed and Disney’s Avalon High) were removed in December, only to be added back, so it’s possible we see these titles available again sooner rather than later.

