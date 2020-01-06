Disney+ Film “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” Gets a February 2020 Release Date

The next Disney+ exclusive film is Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which starts streaming on Friday, February 7th.
What’s Happening:
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is a family comedy created exclusively for Disney+ which begins streaming on February 7th.
- The film was directed, co-written, and produced by Academy Award Winner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) who co-wrote the screenplay for Disney’s Christopher Robin.
- Stephen Pastis, author of the Timmy Failure book series, co-wrote the screenplay.
- Producer Jim Whitaker’s other Disney films include A Wrinkle in Time, Pete’s Dragon, The Finest Hours, and The Odd Life of Timothy Green.
Cast:
- Winslow Fegley as Timmy Failure (Disney Channel’s Fast Layne)
- Ophelia Lovibond as Patty Failure (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Wallace Shawn as Mr. Crocus (Rex in Pixar’s Toy Story films)
- Craig Robinson as Mr. Jenkens (The Office)
- Kyle Bornheimer as Crispin (Marriage Story)
- Chloe Coleman as Molly Moskins (Big Little Lies)
- Kei as Rollo (Fresh Off the Boat)
- Ai-Chan Carrier as Corrina Corrina (The Lion Guard)
More Disney+ News:
