Disney+ Film “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” Gets a February 2020 Release Date

The next Disney+ exclusive film is Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which starts streaming on Friday, February 7th.

What’s Happening:

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is a family comedy created exclusively for Disney+ which begins streaming on February 7th.

is a family comedy created exclusively for Disney+ which begins streaming on February 7th. The film was directed, co-written, and produced by Academy Award Winner Tom McCarthy ( Spotlight ) who co-wrote the screenplay for Disney’s Christopher Robin .

) who co-wrote the screenplay for Disney’s . Stephen Pastis, author of the Timmy Failure book series

Producer Jim Whitaker’s other Disney films include A Wrinkle in Time, Pete’s Dragon, The Finest Hours, and The Odd Life of Timothy Green.

Cast:

Winslow Fegley as Timmy Failure (Disney Channel’s Fast Layne )

) Ophelia Lovibond as Patty Failure ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) Wallace Shawn as Mr. Crocus (Rex in Pixar’s Toy Story films)

films) Craig Robinson as Mr. Jenkens ( The Office )

) Kyle Bornheimer as Crispin ( Marriage Story )

) Chloe Coleman as Molly Moskins ( Big Little Lies )

) Kei as Rollo ( Fresh Off the Boat )

) Ai-Chan Carrier as Corrina Corrina (The Lion Guard)

