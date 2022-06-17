Guy Ritchie to Direct Live-Action Adaptation of “Hercules”

According to Deadline, Guy Ritchie, director of Disney’s live-action Aladdin film, will be helming another live-action adaptation: Hercules.
What’s Happening:
- Aladdin was Ritchie’s first film to crack the billion-dollar gross mark, and now he’s back in business with Disney to direct an adaptation of the 1997 animated classic, Hercules.
- The film will be produced by AGBO, the production company run by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo.
- The studio is in the process of hiring writers after Dave Callaham wrote a first draft.
- This deal was made by CAA, before Ritchie last month exited the agency and went to WME.
More Disney Movie News:
