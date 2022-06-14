Nico Santos Joins the Cast of “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3”

The latest actor to join the lineup of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. is Nico Santos, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Recently, Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has wrapped up filming, but we found out that the latest actor to be revealed for the new movie is Nico Santos.

has wrapped up filming, but we found out that the latest actor to be revealed for the new movie is Nico Santos. You may recognize him from Crazy Rich Asians and Superstore .

and . He is joining the cast along with other stars such as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, Daniela Melchior, and Chuk Iwuji.

