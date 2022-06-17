“Thor: Love and Thunder” World Premiere Red Carpet To Be Livestreamed

Eager fans ready to catch all the action surrounding the latest film from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder, can tune in to a special livestream from the World Premiere of the film on June 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- On Thursday, June 23rd, fans can watch the red carpet arrivals during the world premiere of Marvel’s latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder via livestream.
- Taking place at 8:45PM ET/5:45PM PT as the stars and creators arrive for the World Premiere of the film, the livestream promises interviews, surprises, and more all broadcasted live from the red carpet of the event.
- Anybody can watch the livestream at www.marvel.com/thorpremiere, but be advised that heading there early will only result in a viewing of the trailer for the film.
- In the film, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.
- The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder takes place on Thursday, June 23rd, and Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.