Searchlight Pictures’ “See How They Run” Gets Limited Theater Release on September 30th

According to Deadline, See How They Run, Searchlight Pictures’ mystery feature starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, will be hitting theaters in a limited release on September 30th.

  • The Tom George directed movie is set in London’s West End during the 1950s, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
  • David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also star.
  • More information about the rest of the cast and the characters they’ll play was released way back in July 2021.

