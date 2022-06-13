New Character Posters Debut for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Building the anticipation for their upcoming film, Marvel Studios has released a series of new character posters for next month’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
What’s Happening:
- New posters for the upcoming theatrical release from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder, have made their debut.
- Each poster features a different character from the film that is set to hit theaters everywhere on July 8th, 2022.
- In the film, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.
More Thor: Love and Thunder News:
- Planning a trip to Avengers Campus (or any Disney Park) soon? Power up your look with the new Mighty Thor Ear Headband! Now available on shopDisney, this stylish headpiece is inspired by Jane Foster’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and we can’t wait to see her in action!
- Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting theaters in less than a month on July 8th, 2022. If you're wanting to go on opening day, tickets are now available and you will want to get them immediately since it is anticipated that they will sell out in many locations.