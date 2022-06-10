Power Up Your Disney Parks Wardrobe with The Mighty Thor Ear Headband

Planning a trip to Avengers Campus (or any Disney Park) soon? Power up your look with the new Mighty Thor Ear Headband! Arriving today on shopDisney, this stylish headpiece is inspired by Jane Foster’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and we can’t wait to see her in action!

What’s Happening:

Just like fans, Disney is embracing the return of Jane Foster and celebrating her new look as a superhero with the power of the gods.

This ear headband is designed to replicate Jane’s Asgardian look and features helmet details like attached wings and regal markings. Additionally, the ears offer red fabric accents to emulate her flowing cape.

The Mighty Thor Ear Headband

Mighty Thor Ear Headband for Adults – Thor: Love and Thunder – $29.99

More Thor: Love and Thunder Merchandise:

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 13th!