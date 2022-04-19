Marvel Previews “Thor: Love and Thunder” Toys and Collectibles from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO

Yesterday, Marvel treated fans to the long awaited teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and we can’t wait to join the god of thunder on his next adventure. In addition to the trailer, Marvel also showcased some of movie-tie in merchandise from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO that will be coming soon.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Gear up for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a wide variety of merchandise inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder.
- Following the debut of the teaser trailer, Marvel gave fans even more to get excited about with a preview of awesome toys and collectibles featuring:
- Thor
- Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)
- King Valkyrie
- Gorr the God Butcher
- Groot
- Star-Lord
- Korg
- You may recall that some of these offerings were first revealed in February, but now that there’s a trailer, it's time to get serious about shopping!
- Favorite brands including Hasbro, Funko and LEGO are bringing their unique style to the toys and collectibles that fans have come to love such as Marvel Legends figures, Pop! Figures, and movie scene LEGO sets.
- Select items are available for pre-order at various retailers. Many of these products will officially launch on April 26th!
- Links to individual products can be found below.
LEGO
Whether you’re shopping for actual children or just treating yourself to more LEGO sets (adults love LEGO too you know), these are a fun way to bring the Thor story to your home. Both sets will be available on April 26, 2022.
Attack on New Asgard 76207 | Marvel
Funko
Amazingly, we're not exhausted by all of the Funko Pop! figures that one can amass so naturally, Funko has unveiled a whole slew of character collectibles from the movie. And it wouldn’t be a Funko series without a few exclusive Pop! figures too.
Exclusive The Mighty Thor (Without Helmet) – Thor Love and Thunder POP! Vinyl
PIAB EXC Marvel Thor Love & Thunder Jane Foster Funko Pop! Vinyl | Pop In A Box US
Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Love & Thunder – 2pk Thor & Mighty Thor : Target
Check out all of the other Thor Funko Pop! figures that are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth!
Hasbro
Titan Hero Series and Toys
Fans looking for something durable that can withstand the exuberant play styles of kids will love the Titan Hero Series. Figures measure 12” inches tall, feature multiple points of articulation and come with accessories for hours of endless fun. Thor, Mighty Thor, and Korg are part of the collection.
Hasbro Titan Hero Series Thor: Love and Thunder Thor 12-in Action Figure | GameStop
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series Mighty Thor Action Figure
Thor’s powers and mighty voice are on display as part of the Stormbreaker Strike toy that showcases our hero in full armor, rocking a new helmet and cape.
The playtime fun continues with deluxe action figures of Thor, Mighty Thor, and King Valkyrie…
Those anxious for roleplay adventures will love Mighty Thor’s Helmet, Mighty FX Mjolnir (hammer) and FX Stormbreaker (awesome hammer/axe combo)!
Marvel Legends Figures
For the Marvel collector, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series combines the best of the quintessential action figure with amazing sculpted detail to create a must-have version of their favorite character. This Thor: Love and Thunder series goes on sale April 26, 2022 and includes Groot, Star-Lord, Gorr, King Valkyrie, Mighty Thor, and Ravager Thor and Thor, all with Build-A-Figure pieces for Korg. Yeah, mate, you read that correctly!
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Groot
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Star-Lord
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder King Valkyrie
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Thor
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor
Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!