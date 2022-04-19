Marvel Previews “Thor: Love and Thunder” Toys and Collectibles from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO

Yesterday, Marvel treated fans to the long awaited teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and we can’t wait to join the god of thunder on his next adventure. In addition to the trailer, Marvel also showcased some of movie-tie in merchandise from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO that will be coming soon.

Gear up for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a wide variety of merchandise inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder .

. Following the debut of the teaser trailer, Marvel gave fans even more to get excited about with a preview of awesome toys and collectibles Thor Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) King Valkyrie Gorr the God Butcher Groot Star-Lord Korg

You may recall that some of these offerings were first revealed in February

Favorite brands including Hasbro Funko

Select items are available for pre-order at various retailers. Many of these products will officially launch on April 26th!

Links to individual products can be found below.

LEGO

Whether you’re shopping for actual children or just treating yourself to more LEGO sets (adults love LEGO too you know), these are a fun way to bring the Thor story to your home. Both sets will be available on April 26, 2022.

The Goat Boat 76208 | Marvel

Attack on New Asgard 76207 | Marvel

Funko

Amazingly, we're not exhausted by all of the Funko Pop! figures that one can amass so naturally, Funko has unveiled a whole slew of character collectibles from the movie. And it wouldn’t be a Funko series without a few exclusive Pop! figures too.

Exclusive The Mighty Thor (Without Helmet) – Thor Love and Thunder POP! Vinyl



PIAB EXC Marvel Thor Love & Thunder Jane Foster Funko Pop! Vinyl | Pop In A Box US

Funko Pop! Marvel: Thor Love & Thunder – 2pk Thor & Mighty Thor : Target

Check out all of the other Thor Funko Pop! figures that are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth!

Hasbro

Titan Hero Series and Toys

Fans looking for something durable that can withstand the exuberant play styles of kids will love the Titan Hero Series. Figures measure 12” inches tall, feature multiple points of articulation and come with accessories for hours of endless fun. Thor, Mighty Thor, and Korg are part of the collection.

Hasbro Titan Hero Series Thor: Love and Thunder Thor 12-in Action Figure | GameStop

Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series Mighty Thor Action Figure

Thor’s powers and mighty voice are on display as part of the Stormbreaker Strike toy that showcases our hero in full armor, rocking a new helmet and cape.

The playtime fun continues with deluxe action figures of Thor, Mighty Thor, and King Valkyrie…

Those anxious for roleplay adventures will love Mighty Thor’s Helmet, Mighty FX Mjolnir (hammer) and FX Stormbreaker (awesome hammer/axe combo)!

Marvel Legends Figures

For the Marvel collector, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series combines the best of the quintessential action figure with amazing sculpted detail to create a must-have version of their favorite character. This Thor: Love and Thunder series goes on sale April 26, 2022 and includes Groot, Star-Lord, Gorr, King Valkyrie, Mighty Thor, and Ravager Thor and Thor, all with Build-A-Figure pieces for Korg. Yeah, mate, you read that correctly!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Groot

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Star-Lord

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder King Valkyrie

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Thor

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!