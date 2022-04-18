Thor is back! Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can wait to see where the next chapter of his story is headed when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this July. Following today’s release of the teaser trailer, Hasbro has revealed some of the new Marvel Legends figures that are coming soon.

With Thor: Love and Thunder just months away from its theatrical debut, Hasbro is doing their part to get fans excited with a sneak peek at the new figures arriving later this year.

Thor: Love and Thunder will catch up with Thor and crew following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Along with newly named King Valkyrie and the return of Jane (with some powers of her own), this film even has the Guardians of the Galaxy along for the ride.

Of course it wouldn't be a proper Thor story without the trusty hammer Mjolnir, and Hasbro has delivered an electric toy hammer—this time belonging to Mighty Thor—in addition to the figures.

But wait! This Marvel Legends series features a Build-A-Figure of Korg! Select figures will contain one or more pieces to assemble the quippy hero and pal of Thor.

The figures sell for $24.99, and the electronic hammer sells for $131.99.

Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figures

Ravager Thor

This quality 6-inch scale figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Ravager Thor

Includes figure, Stormbreaker and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Groot

I am Groot! Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Thor: Love and Thunder Groot figure. The figure has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Groot

Includes figure, 4 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr will let nothing stand in his way. This figure has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his weapon, the Necrosword!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr

Includes figure, 3 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Thor

This quality 6-inch scale Thor figure features sculpting and deco inspired by his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his axe, the Stormbreaker!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Thor

Includes figure and 3 accessories.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

King Valkyrie

When a dangerous new enemy threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie takes up her sword once more to defend her people. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including her signature sword, Dragonfang!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder King Valkyrie

Includes figure, 1 accessory and 2 Build-A-Figure parts

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Star-Lord

Peter Quill and the Guardians of the Galaxy return, teaming up with Thor to defend the universe from a dangerous new enemy. The figure also has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including his signature blaster accessory!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Star-Lord

Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)

Jane Foster’s life is forever changed when she comes to possess the hammer, Mjolnir…and becomes the Mighty Thor! The figure has multiple points of articulation and movie-inspired accessories, including the legendary hammer, Mjolnir!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor

Includes figure, 4 accessories and a Build-A-Figure part

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Mjolnir Electric Hammer

Now in the hands of the Mighty Thor, the legendary and all-powerful hammer, Mjolnir, is one of the most iconic weapons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Mjolnir as it appears in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder!

The Mighty Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, is reformed in movie-authentic detail, with crack lines across the hammerhead to reflect the hammer’s appearance. Press the button on the handle to light up the hammerhead and trigger movie-inspired thunder sound effects!

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Mighty Thor Mjolnir Electric Hammer

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available: 4/26/2022

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!