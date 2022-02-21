New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Toys from LEGO and Hasbro Reveal Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor

We got an unexpected look at the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder from an unlikely source, as LEGO and Hasbro have released images of new products inspired by the film.

What’s Happening:

LEGO has revealed the first building set inspired by the upcoming fourth Thor film. Join Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and Korg onboard the mighty Viking ship as it soars through the skies. And it certainly wouldn’t be known as The Goat Boat if not for the two legendary goats at the helm!

During a segment on Good Morning America , viewers also got a glimpse of some brand new Hasbro figures and toys, including three new additions to the Titan Hero Series and battle FX roleplay items.

, viewers also got a glimpse of some brand new Hasbro figures and toys, including three new additions to the Titan Hero Series and battle FX roleplay items. Scroll down to see all of the images released for the new toy sets:

About Thor: Love and Thunder

In Thor: Love and Thunder , Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) return to their roles and are joined by Christian Bale, who will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) return to their roles and are joined by Christian Bale, who will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Taika Waititi returns as director for the movie, and previously revealed [Thor:] Ragnarok, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, called THE MIGHTY THOR. And for those of you that don't know that storyline, it's incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” confirming that Jane Foster, played by Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th, 2022.