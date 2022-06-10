Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney Ahead of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Premiere

This summer Marvel is giving fans a new adventure featuring not only Thor the God of Thunder, but also Mighty Thor! shopDisney is helping fans to celebrate the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder—which features the return of Jane Foster—with a new special edition doll that’s available now.

What’s Happening:

  • As fans get ready for the next chapter in Thor’s story, Marvel and shopDisney have introduced a new Special Edition Doll of Mighty Thor, but you might know her better as Jane Foster!
  • She’s an astrophysicist—and Thor’s former flame—but now Jane is showing off her own magnificent powers. Lest you wonder if she’s worthy, the blonde goddess is wielding a repaired Mjolnir, meaning she’s absolutely the right person for the job.
  • The doll features Mighty Thor in her battle gear complete with red cape, armor on her wrists, knees and shins,  Mjolnir and a removable winged helmet.

  • This special edition release measures 9-inches tall and will be a great addition to your ever growing Marvel collection.
  • While Jane has been Thor for many years in Marvel Comics, this is the first time we’ll see her with powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!.
  • The Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll sells for $49.99 and is available now on shopDisney.
  • A link to the doll can be found below.

Mighty Thor Doll – Thor: Love and Thunder – Special Edition | shopDisney – $49.99

  • Poseable with multiple points of articulation
  • Includes Mjolnir accessory
  • Detachable helmet
  • Ages 3+
  • Might Thor doll: 9 7/8'' H x 4'' W x 2'' D
  • Packaging: 12'' x 6 1/4'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 13th!