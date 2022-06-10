Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney Ahead of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Premiere

This summer Marvel is giving fans a new adventure featuring not only Thor the God of Thunder, but also Mighty Thor! shopDisney is helping fans to celebrate the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder—which features the return of Jane Foster—with a new special edition doll that’s available now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As fans get ready for the next chapter in Thor’s story, Marvel and shopDisney have introduced a new Special Edition Doll

She’s an astrophysicist—and Thor’s former flame—but now Jane is showing off her own magnificent powers. Lest you wonder if she’s worthy, the blonde goddess is wielding a repaired Mjolnir, meaning she’s absolutely the right person for the job.

The doll features Mighty Thor in her battle gear complete with red cape, armor on her wrists, knees and shins, Mjolnir and a removable winged helmet.

This special edition release measures 9-inches tall and will be a great addition to your ever growing Marvel collection.

While Jane has been Thor for many years in Marvel Comics, this is the first time we’ll see her with powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!.

The Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll sells for $49.99 and is available now on shopDisney

A link to the doll can be found below.

Mighty Thor Doll – Thor: Love and Thunder – Special Edition | shopDisney – $49.99

Poseable with multiple points of articulation

Includes Mjolnir accessory

Detachable helmet

Ages 3+

Might Thor doll: 9 7/8'' H x 4'' W x 2'' D

Packaging: 12'' x 6 1/4'' W x 4 1/2'' D

More Marvel Special Edition Dolls:

More Thor: Love and Thunder Merch:

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 13th!