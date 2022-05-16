“Ms. Marvel” Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

We can’t get enough of Marvel superheroes and now’s the best time to introduce the next generation to amazing characters like Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel! In anticipation of the Disney+ series, shopDisney has revealed a Special Edition Doll themed to Ms. Marvel.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Marvel inspired Special Edition Doll has debuted on shopDisney and as with previous releases, is themed to one of their popular superheroes.
  • Kamala Khan who’s also known under her hero moniker, Ms. Marvel is the latest young hero to be featured in the series of dolls and will be a big hit with kids and collectors alike.
  • The doll measures 12-inches tall and is dressed in her heroic costume with its signature lightning bolt logo. For added fun, Kamala is wearing her eye mask and comes with a translucent purple gauntlet to represent her powers.
  • While Ms. Marvel has been a beloved character in Marvel comics, this marks her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her very own series on Disney+. The doll is designed after her MCU look and will make a great addition to any Marvel collection.
  • The Ms. Marvel Special Edition Doll sells for $49.99 and is available now on shopDisney.
  • A link to the doll can be found below.

Ms. Marvel Special Edition Doll – Ms. Marvel | shopDisney – $49.99

  • Jacket with fabric pin
  • Shirt with faux metal cuff
  • Translucent purple gauntlet
  • Fully poseable
  • Ages 3+
  • Packaging: 12 1/8'' H x 5 9/10'' W x 4 1/2'' D

