Gear Up of Adventure with “Ms. Marvel” Apparel and Accessories on shopDisney

Ms. Marvel is about to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut and we can’t wait! With a new series coming to Disney+ on June 8th shopDisney is starting to roll out the themed merchandise that will speak to fans of all ages.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What's Happening:
- Heroes young and old(er) can embrace their inner strength with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. In just a few weeks, audiences around the world will discover her origin story when Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+.
- In the meantime, shopDisney has introduced some new merchandise inspired by the teenage superhero.
Among the assortment of series tie-in apparel is
- Baseball Cap
- Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Backpack
- Coat
- Pajamas
- Most items include blue and red coloring embellished with Kamala’s MCU version of her signature logo.
- Fans can shop all of their favorite styles on shopDisney and prices range from $27.99-$80.00
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Ms. Marvel Baseball Cap for Adults
Ms. Marvel Loungefly Mini Backpack
Ms. Marvel Top and Pants Set for Girls
ICYMI – More Ms. Marvel News:
- We’re all excited for the arrival of the Ms. Marvel series and as with many previous characters, she will soon be greeting guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure!
- The Paley Center for Media in New York will be hosting a special screening of the series featuring in-person appearances from some of the show’s cast and crew.
- Marvel shared a new video featuring star Iman Vellani reacting to the recently released trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original series.
