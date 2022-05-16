Gear Up of Adventure with “Ms. Marvel” Apparel and Accessories on shopDisney

Ms. Marvel is about to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut and we can’t wait! With a new series coming to Disney+ on June 8th shopDisney is starting to roll out the themed merchandise that will speak to fans of all ages.

What’s Happening:

Heroes young and old(er) can embrace their inner strength with Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. In just a few weeks, audiences around the world will discover her origin story when Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+.

In the meantime, shopDisney has introduced some new merchandise inspired by the teenage superhero.

Among the assortment of series tie-in apparel is Baseball Cap Loungefly Mini Backpack Backpack Coat Pajamas

Most items include blue and red coloring embellished with Kamala’s MCU version of her signature logo.

Fans can shop all of their favorite styles on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

