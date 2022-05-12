The Paley Center to Host Special “Ms. Marvel” Screening and Conversation on June 9th

The Paley Center for Media in New York will be hosting a special screening of the latest Disney+ series from Marvel, Ms. Marvel, featuring in-person appearances from some of the show’s cast and crew.

What’s Happening:

This event will take place at the Paley Center in New York on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 6:30 pm ET.

The Paley Center is pleased to welcome cast members, one of the directors, and a co-executive producer of Ms. Marvel for a special screening and conversation event.

In attendance will be: Iman Vellani , “Kamala Khan” Zenobia Shroff , “Muneeba Khan” Sana Amanat , Co-executive Producer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy , Director

Tickets for Paley Center Members will be $32, while tickets for the general public will be $40.

Tickets are on sale to Paley President's Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members now.

Following that, they will be available to Paley Supporting, Family, and Individual Members on Saturday, May 14th.

Finally, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, May 15th.

About Ms. Marvel:

Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+.