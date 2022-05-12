Ms. Marvel Coming Soon to Avengers Campus

The next new heroine to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be Ms. Marvel, debuting in her own Disney+ series on June 8th. As with many previous characters, Ms. Marvel will soon be greeting guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

There’s a new hero on the horizon, coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park, and she’s as big a fan as you are! The original series #MsMarvel starts streaming June 8 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/Qc3fFAkFk9 — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 12, 2022

About Ms. Marvel:

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+.