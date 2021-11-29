Video – Hawkeye Arrives at Avengers Campus in Action-Packed Holiday Show

A new hero has arrived at Avengers Campus. Actually, make that two new heroes! Guests can now find both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as the two Hawkeyes defend Avengers Headquarters from the Tracksuit Mafia in a new action-packed holiday show.

Straight from the new Disney+ Hawkeye , Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have arrived at Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure

, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have arrived at The duo are on the scene to defend Avengers Headquarters from an attack by the notorious Tracksuit Mafia.

Taking place on select days, the confrontation heads up to the rooftop and across the building, and guests will want to see what happens when the heroes from the new Disney+ original put a bow on this new holiday offering in the park.

Kate Bishop and Clint Barton join their other fellow Super Heroes in the area like Spider-Man, Black Widow Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo and Phastos Eternals

Check out the full show below:

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

