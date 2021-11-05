Marvel’s Eternals To Make Appearances In Avengers Campus Starting This Weekend

Heroes in hiding have shown up at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus to celebrate their newest film, Eternals, and are ready to meet guests starting this weekend at the park!
What’s Happening:
- Starting this weekend at Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus will play host to heroes from across the universe, even if they’ve been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.
- As of today, guests visiting the newest land at the park will find themselves in the company of Eternals, experiencing an encounter with Sersi, Kingo, or Phastos.
@disneyparks
Eternals have arrived at #AvengersCampus 🌟 See Eternals now in theaters! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #CaliforniaAdventure #TheEternals
- Also, If you’re visiting Disneyland Resort or the Walt Disney World Resort, for a limited time, you can get a glimpse of scenes from the newest Marvel film, Eternals during an in-park experience that also features a display of some of the original costumes used in the production of the film.
- At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s part of the Walt Disney Presents attraction (which you can see here!) while guests at Disney California Adventure park can check it out at the Sunset Showcase Theater in Hollywood Land.
- Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
- Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.
- You can find out what Mack thought of the latest film here, before seeing it in theaters for yourself, or heading to Disney California Adventure to meet the characters featured in the new movie!