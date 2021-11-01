“Eternals” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

An exclusive sneak preview of Marvel Studios’ Eternals has opened up inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The preview for the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, has taken over for the “One Man’s Dream” film inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Marvel’s Eternals opens in theaters everywhere this Friday, November 5.
About Eternals:
- Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes a new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, starting at the beginning of civilization and spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
- Eternals is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.
- The screen story is by Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo.