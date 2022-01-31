Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

Ever since she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, fans have been going crazy for the young archer known as Kate Bishop. Even Disney is excited about this hero and has released a new special edition doll.

What’s Happening:

When it comes to hero stuff, Hawkeye’s sometimes partner (and likely successor) Kate Bishop still has a lot to learn, but she’s never afraid to try.

Now, shopDisney has captured the spirit and attitude of the spunky archer in a new special edition doll that Marvel fans will want to have in their collections.

shopDisney shared a picture of Kate in her signature purple zip top, quiver, belt, stealthy black pants and military boots. Completing her look is an essential bow (although she’s not pictured with an arrow).

The Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll will be available on shopDisney starting January 31st. A link to the collectors’ item can be found below.

Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll – Hawkeye – 11” | shopDisney – $49.99

Jacket and pants with silk printing

Belt with satchel and spray deco

Black thigh holster with spray deco

Quiver with shoulder harness and spray deco

Bow with spray deco

Fully poseable

