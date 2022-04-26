The Multiverse Comes to shopDisney with New America Chavez Special Edition Doll

Next week Marvel fans will meet the young superhero America Chavez as she makes her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But you can start your merchandise collection early with the special edition doll from shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Well now that the multiverse has opened, anything can happen in the world of Marvel including the arrival of heroes (and villains?) from other universes. America Chavez is one of those new characters and she possesses the power to open doors to the multiverse!

The teenage heroine will bring her skills to MCU to assist Doctor Strange, but before we get into all the action, Disney has introduced a new America Chavez special edition doll to add to your Marvel collection.

America looks comfortable, cool, and ready for a challenge in her comic accurate jeans, denim jacket, and hi-tops. Her jacket includes printed stars and stripes art, a Pride flag, flames, skulls and even the quote “Amor es amor.”

This doll features multiple points of articulation and even though threats surround her, she’s chill enough to let her hair down!

The America Chavez Special Edition Doll is available now on shopDisney

America Chavez Doll – Special Edition – $49.99

Poseable with multiple points of articulation

Denim jacket with ''Amor es amor'' printed on front

Stars and stripes screen art

Pride flag patch on front of denim jacket and on back hem

Flap pockets and metal stud ''fasteners''

Belt with buckle

Ages 3+

America Chavez doll: 9 5/8'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 1 1/3'' D

