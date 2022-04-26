The Multiverse Comes to shopDisney with New America Chavez Special Edition Doll

Next week Marvel fans will meet the young superhero America Chavez as she makes her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But you can start your merchandise collection early with the special edition doll from shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Well now that the multiverse has opened, anything can happen in the world of Marvel including the arrival of heroes (and villains?) from other universes. America Chavez is one of those new characters and she possesses the power to open doors to the multiverse!
- The teenage heroine will bring her skills to MCU to assist Doctor Strange, but before we get into all the action, Disney has introduced a new America Chavez special edition doll to add to your Marvel collection.
- America looks comfortable, cool, and ready for a challenge in her comic accurate jeans, denim jacket, and hi-tops. Her jacket includes printed stars and stripes art, a Pride flag, flames, skulls and even the quote “Amor es amor.”
- This doll features multiple points of articulation and even though threats surround her, she’s chill enough to let her hair down!
- The America Chavez Special Edition Doll is available now on shopDisney. A link to the collectors’ item can be found below.
America Chavez Doll – Special Edition – $49.99
- Poseable with multiple points of articulation
- Denim jacket with ''Amor es amor'' printed on front
- Stars and stripes screen art
- Pride flag patch on front of denim jacket and on back hem
- Flap pockets and metal stud ''fasteners''
- Belt with buckle
- Ages 3+
- America Chavez doll: 9 5/8'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 1 1/3'' D
More America Chavez:
- The upcoming movie will introduce audiences to America Chavez who’s played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez and this part marks her first studio tentpole film.
- What to shop? The Multiverse of Madness Hasbro Marvel Legends are available for pre-order as are Funko Pop! figures of the core cast.
- While her MCU version is still a mystery, fans can learn more about the hero and some of her super powered friends from the 2019 YouTube and Disney Channel series Marvel Rising!
- Catch up on the latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness news on our guide page.