Xochitl Gomez Reportedly Cast in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The multiverse is apparently getting just a little bit bigger. Xochitl Gomez has reportedly been cast in Marvel’s upcoming addition to their cinematic universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Deadline is reporting the casting, saying Gomez will be joining Benedict Cumberbatch who will return to reprise the title role for the sequel.
- Marvel has not yet commented on the reported casting so no details regarding her character have been shared at this time.
- Gomez stars in Netflix’s reboot of the classic book series The Baby-Sitter’s Club.
- This would mark her first role in a studio tentpole.
More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, who replaced original director Scott Derrickson, will helm the Doctor Strange sequel.
- Derrickson does remain on the project as an executive producer however.
- Joining Cumberbatch and Gomez, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to reprise their roles.
- Elizabeth Olsen is also set to appear in the film as Wanda Maximoff, for a storyline that will tie into her upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, which debuts in December.
- Production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to begin in May after Cumberbatch finishes his work on the upcoming third Spider-Man film, in which he will also be appearing as the Sorcerer Supreme.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022.
