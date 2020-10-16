Xochitl Gomez Reportedly Cast in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The multiverse is apparently getting just a little bit bigger. Xochitl Gomez has reportedly been cast in Marvel’s upcoming addition to their cinematic universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel has not yet commented on the reported casting so no details regarding her character have been shared at this time.

Gomez stars in Netflix’s reboot of the classic book series The Baby-Sitter’s Club .

. This would mark her first role in a studio tentpole.

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, who replaced original director Scott Derrickson

Derrickson does remain on the project as an executive producer however.

Joining Cumberbatch and Gomez, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to reprise their roles.

Elizabeth Olsen is also set to appear in the film as Wanda Maximoff, for a storyline that will tie into her upcoming Disney+ WandaVision , which debuts in December.

, which debuts in December. Production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to begin in May after Cumberbatch finishes his work on the upcoming third Spider-Man film, in which he will also be appearing as the Sorcerer Supreme.

is set to begin in May after Cumberbatch finishes his work on the upcoming third film, in which he will also be appearing as the Sorcerer Supreme. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022.

