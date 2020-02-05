“Spider-Man” Director Sam Raimi Reportedly in Talks to Helm “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios

by | Feb 5, 2020 4:42 PM Pacific Time

One of Marvel Studios’ big upcoming sequels may have just been creatively spared. After the departure of writer/director Scott Derrickson last month, the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character seemed like it might be in trouble. But now it looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be bringing in a filmmaker with some experience in the superhero area to help follow the project through.

According to an exclusive story in the reliable Hollywood trade publication Variety, director Sam Raimi, perhaps best known for bringing the 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to the big screen, is currently in talks to step in and take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios. Raimi has also been widely acclaimed for his work in more off-beat horror/comedy cinema like the Evil Dead series, Darkman, and Drag Me to Hell, which should make him a perfect choice for this by-all-accounts outside-the-box entry in the MCU.

What’s happening:

  • Spider-Man (2002) director Sam Raimi is in talks to take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from the Scott Derrickson, who left the project last month due to creative differences.
  • Derrickson will remain on as an Executive Producer on the sequel, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, a role he has played in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies so far.
  • Raimi last worked for Disney on 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful starring James Franco.

What they’re saying:

  • Variety: This is something of a coup for both Raimi and Marvel, given Raimi’s reputation with comic book fans — 2004’s Spider-Man 2 is still widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. And with 15 features to his name as a director — including the beloved horror trilogy The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness — Raimi is also the most established filmmaker to join the Marvel Studios fold since the earliest days of the studio, when Kenneth Branagh and Joe Johnston respectively directed the first Thor and Captain America movies in 2011.”

Production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled to begin this May.

 
 
Comments

