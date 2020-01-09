“Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness” Director Steps Down Citing Creative Differences

Perhaps in one of the many alternate universes out there, Doctor Strange’s original director is still at the helm. However, in the part of the multiverse that we reside in, Scott Derrickson announced earlier this evening that he is no longer in charge of the upcoming sequel to the 2016 film.

What’s Happening:

Scott Derrickson tweeted earlier this evening: “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Derrickson, whose credits include The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, had taken on the project, announcing with Marvel Disney+ WandaVision.

Production is still set to begin in May of this year as the studio heads toward the release date set for May 7, 2021.

It’s that release date that may have provoked the first signs of “Creative Differences” as Derrickson tweeted in December that “studio release dates are the enemy of art.”

The stepping-down of Derrickson isn't expected to cause any delays in the production of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, and a search for his replacement has begun.

Benedict Cumberbatch is still set to reprise his role as the titular Doctor Strange, with an appearance by Elizabeth Olson as Scarlet Witch.

Before Doctor Strange can head into the Multiverse of Madness in May of 2021, we’ll first see Black Widow in May of this year, The Eternals in November, and in February of 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

