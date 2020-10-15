Garmin Releases New Marvel and Disney Princess Themed Vivofit Jr 3 Kids Smart Watches with Activity Apps

Garmin has released the new Vivofit Jr 3 with Disney Princess and Marvel themed watches with mobile app connectivity to motivate kids to get moving.
What’s Happening:
- Garmin’s Vivofit Jr 3 is now available in styles themed to Disney Princess and Marvel superheroes.
- These kid-friendly smart watches can track steps, monitor sleep, and has daily recommended activities.
- Parents have the ability to customize the structure of their child’s routine, including assigning chores, setting reminders, and rewarding good behavior.
- These Disney licensed watches retail for $79.99 each.
- Bands are swappable and additional adventures are available to download for $29.99.
- The Disney Princess Vivofit Jr 3 comes in Princess White or Little Mermaid and kids can choose from 12 different character-themed time screens. The connected Magic Kingdoms: A Disney Princess Adventure game allows kids to play through the worlds of Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan and Rapunzel while learning fun facts about exercise.
- The Marvel Vivofit Jr 3 comes in Black Panther or Iron Man designs with 22 different Avengers time screens. The connected Infinity Saga: A Marvel Studios Adventure game sets daily 60-minute activity goals that help kids defeat enemies like Loki, Ultron, and Thanos.
Order Your Garmin Vivofit Jr 3:
