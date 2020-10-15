Garmin Releases New Marvel and Disney Princess Themed Vivofit Jr 3 Kids Smart Watches with Activity Apps

Garmin has released the new Vivofit Jr 3 with Disney Princess and Marvel themed watches with mobile app connectivity to motivate kids to get moving.

Garmin’s Vivofit Jr 3

These kid-friendly smart watches can track steps, monitor sleep, and has daily recommended activities.

Parents have the ability to customize the structure of their child’s routine, including assigning chores, setting reminders, and rewarding good behavior.

These Disney licensed watches retail for $79.99 each.

Bands are swappable and additional adventures are available to download for $29.99.

The Disney Princess Vivofit Jr 3 comes in Princess White Little Mermaid

The Marvel Vivofit Jr 3 comes in Black Panther Iron Man

