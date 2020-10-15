John Ridley Makes His Marvel Comics Debut with “Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3” in January 2021

This winter, award winning director John Ridley will be exploring the story of a fan favorite Marvel Comics character: Wolverine. Ridley will make his Marvel debut with Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3 coming in January 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Filmmaker and novelist John Ridley will be bringing his renowned writing talents to Marvel Comics, starting with Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3 in January.
- The new upcoming series will feature top creators exploring Wolverine’s iconic legacy in tales set throughout the character’s storied history.
- Ridley and superstar artist Jorge Fornés (Daredevil) will take Wolverine back to Japan, where he’ll confront his past while crossing blades with the Silver Samurai.
- Marvel Comics is thrilled to welcome John Ridley to the Marvel Universe and excited to announce upcoming projects of his in the near future.
What He’s Saying:
- John Ridley: “I can think of no better way to kick off my writing relationship with Marvel Comics than by contributing to a truly fantastic anthology series centered around Wolverine. Equally exciting is having the story illustrated by Jorge Fornés. I look forward to writing more stories set in the Marvel Universe, and with their roster of iconic characters.“
About John Ridley:
- Best known as the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave as well as the creator and showrunner of the Emmy winning anthology series American Crime, Ridley is a celebrated talent whose impressive body of work has garnered numerous accolades.
