John Ridley Makes His Marvel Comics Debut with “Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3” in January 2021

This winter, award winning director John Ridley will be exploring the story of a fan favorite Marvel Comics character: Wolverine. Ridley will make his Marvel debut with Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3 coming in January 2021.

What’s Happening:

Filmmaker and novelist John Ridley will be bringing his renowned writing talents to Marvel Comics, starting with Wolverine: Black, White, & Blood #3 in January.

in January. The new upcoming series will feature top creators exploring Wolverine’s iconic legacy in tales set throughout the character’s storied history.

Ridley and superstar artist Jorge Fornés ( Daredevil ) will take Wolverine back to Japan, where he’ll confront his past while crossing blades with the Silver Samurai.

Marvel Comics is thrilled to welcome John Ridley to the Marvel Universe and excited to announce upcoming projects of his in the near future.

What He’s Saying:

John Ridley: “I can think of no better way to kick off my writing relationship with Marvel Comics than by contributing to a truly fantastic anthology series centered around Wolverine. Equally exciting is having the story illustrated by Jorge Fornés. I look forward to writing more stories set in the Marvel Universe, and with their roster of iconic characters.“

About John Ridley:

Best known as the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave as well as the creator and showrunner of the Emmy winning anthology series American Crime, Ridley is a celebrated talent whose impressive body of work has garnered numerous accolades.

