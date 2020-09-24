Marvel Gives First Look at 2020 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

If you’re a True Believer who has thought about reading more Marvel comics, now would be a good time to commit. Marvel has announced the contents of the 2020 Marvel Unlimited Plus member kit and it includes some great stuff.

Marvel Unlimited Plus members will receive a collections of toys, comics, patches, pins, and other digital benefits, including: Exclusive limited edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel: Spider-Man costume figure (not available anywhere else!) IRON MAN (2020) #1 John Tyler Christopher Blueprint Variant IRON MAN (2020) #2 Salvador Larroca Variant Exclusive Stark Unlimited Logo Patch Exclusive Iron Man: Unmasked by Skottie Young Pin

In addition to this incredible collection of merchandise, Marvel Unlimited Plus members receive access to over 27,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited and 10% off Marvel Merchandise at MarvelShop.com every day.

You can sign up to become a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $99 per year here

As an added bonus, new subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription.

And if 27,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming, members can take advantage of Marvel Unlimited’s READING GUIDE section, which is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like CIVIL WAR, SPIDER-VERSE, or INFINITY WARS, plus spotlights recommended series, new additions, and character or creator guides.

