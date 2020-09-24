Marvel Gives First Look at 2020 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

If you’re a True Believer who has thought about reading more Marvel comics, now would be a good time to commit. Marvel has announced the contents of the 2020 Marvel Unlimited Plus member kit and it includes some great stuff.
- Marvel Unlimited Plus members will receive a collections of toys, comics, patches, pins, and other digital benefits, including:
- Exclusive limited edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel: Spider-Man costume figure (not available anywhere else!)
- IRON MAN (2020) #1 John Tyler Christopher Blueprint Variant
- IRON MAN (2020) #2 Salvador Larroca Variant
- Exclusive Stark Unlimited Logo Patch
- Exclusive Iron Man: Unmasked by Skottie Young Pin
- In addition to this incredible collection of merchandise, Marvel Unlimited Plus members receive access to over 27,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited and 10% off Marvel Merchandise at MarvelShop.com every day.
- You can sign up to become a Marvel Unlimited Plus member for $99 per year here.
- As an added bonus, new subscribers get 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join Marvel Unlimited, and more points when they renew their subscription.
- And if 27,000 comics sounds a bit overwhelming, members can take advantage of Marvel Unlimited’s READING GUIDE section, which is updated weekly, and it collects complete events like CIVIL WAR, SPIDER-VERSE, or INFINITY WARS, plus spotlights recommended series, new additions, and character or creator guides.
