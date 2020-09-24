Marvel Introduces “Black Widow” Collectible Barbie Dolls

Marvel’s Black Widow may have been delayed until next year, but fans of the beloved character can now bring her home in the form of two brand new Barbie dolls.

Marvel Black Widow .

. The two dolls feature looks from the upcoming movie,including Natasha’s traditional all-black bodysuit and her new all-white outfit.

Both figures feature Widow’s signature utility belt with her red hourglass icon.

They also of course feature her signature red hair and the fierce look that Marvel fans have come to love over the course of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Each doll is 11.5 inches tall with poseable arms and legs that allow for some powerful Black Widow poses.

Each doll also comes with a variety of additional pieces, like her batons, Black Widow bites, and holsters for extra gadgets.

Take a closer look at these two new dolls in the gallery below: