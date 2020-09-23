Black Panther, Spider-Man and More Featured in Hasbro’s New Marvel Legends Retro Figure Line

Hasbro is introducing a new line of Marvel Legends Retro 3.75-Inch Figures perfectly paired in a 2-Pack set. From Black Panther to Spider-Man fans can relive the glory days of these characters earliest iterations. Pre-sales start on Hasbro Pulse on September 25th at 5 pm ET.

What’s Happening:

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy the new Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Figure 2-Packs inspired by the characters from the Marvel comics.

These fun collectibles will soon be available for pre-order, and pair together two legendary characters spanning the Marvel universe: Captain America & Black Panther Iron Man & Marvel’s Cyclops Spider-Man & Marvel’s Electro

Whether these duos remain in their packaging, are used for imaginative play and epic battles, the figures are a great addition to any Marvel fan’s collection.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Figure 2-Pack

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Captain America & Black Panther Figure 2-Pack – $19.99

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Captain America & Black Panther Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the Marvel comics.

These 3.75-inch figures on individual blister cards have premium design, detail, and five points of articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

Includes 2 figures.

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Ages 4 years & up

Available: Fall 2020

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Iron Man & Marvel's Cyclops Figure 2-Pack – $19.99



These 3.75-inch figures on individual blister cards have premium design, detail, and five points of articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

Includes 2 figures.

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Ages 4 years & up

Available: Fall 2020

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Spider-Man & Marvel's Electro Figure 2-Pack – $19.99

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Retro 3.75 Spider-Man & Marvel’s Electro Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the Marvel comics.

These 3.75-inch figures on individual blister cards have premium design, detail, and five points of articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

Includes 2 figures.

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: Available: Fall 2020