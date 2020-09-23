Co-Writers Ben Jackendoff and Taboo Share More Details on Marvel Comics’ “Werewolf by Night”

The hour of the wolf is almost at hand! A new “Werewolf by Night” is on the prowl in an all-new series written by Taboo and Ben Jackendoff with art by Scot Eaton.

Set in a small town in Arizona, “Werewolf by Night” will tell the incredible tale of a young man named Jake dealing with the effects of a family curse while trying to protect his people from a mysterious corporation.

As this wild adventure unfolds, Jake will learn the startling truth behind his abilities and go up against fan-favorite super hero, Red Wolf.

Don’t miss the epic introduction of the new “Werewolf by Night” and the surprising mythology behind his history when the series kicks off next month!

“Werewolf by Night #1” hits stands on October 21.

