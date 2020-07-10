Donny Cates Announces “King In Black” as Next Chapter in Venom Storyline

Things are about to get interesting for Marvel's heroes and antiheroes as the Venom storyline heads into new territory with King In Black. Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman craft an exciting and visually stunning tale that’s slated to debut this December.

What’s Happening:

This afternoon, writer Donny Cates announced on YouTube that the next installment in his Venom series will be King In Black .

series will be . Cates and artist Ryan Stegman will present a thrilling story as the Knull the God of the Symbiotes battles the Avengers, the X-Men, and ultimately Eddie Brock!

King in Black #1 arrives this December everywhere comic books are sold.

Synopsis:

Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes.

With each mind-bending twist and turn, the stakes will be raised like never before as King In Black flips everything you thought you knew about Venom and the world of the symbiotes upside down and inside out.

