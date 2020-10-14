Marvel’s “King in Black” Rages on in January with Several Titles

Knull makes his long-dreaded arrival this December in KING IN BLACK #1, and his conquest of the Marvel Universe will escalate in scale and stakes come January. The god of the symbiotes’ reign will have significant impacts on the Venom mythology as well radical consequences for Marvel’s heroes and teams. This past week saw announcements about exciting new titles and tie-ins showcasing how Knull’s all-encompassing darkness will envelop every corner of the Marvel Universe.

Check out Ryan Stegman’s cover for KING IN BLACK #3 (above) teasing an earth-shattering fight between Thor and Knull.

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES will collect essential King in Black stories by creators like Clay McLeod Chapman, Guiu Vilanova, Frank Tieri, and Danilo Beyruth, featuring the return of Scream and a visit to the Ravencroft Institute.

Jane Foster reunites the Valkyries to take on Knull’s army in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES by Jason Aaron, Torunn Grønbekk, and Nina Vakueva.

It’s a symbiote showdown like you’ve never witnessed before in KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE by Seanan McGuire and Flaviano.

The Black Knight wields the Ebony Blade once more to take down Knull in KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT by Simon Spurrier and Jesus Saiz.

Kingpin assembles a squad of villains to save the city in KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS by Matthew Rosenberg and Juan Ferreyra.

Knull’s invasion will also be felt in tie-ins to some of your favorite ongoing and upcoming titles like: DAREDEVIL #26 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Mike Hawthorne, DEADPOOL #10 by Kelly Thompson and Gerardo Sandoval, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 by Al Ewing and Juann Cabal, SAVAGE AVENGERS #17 by Gerry Duggan and Kev Walker, and S.W.O.R.D. #2 by Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti.



1 of 5