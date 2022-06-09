“Thor: Love and Thunder” Tickets Go on Sale Monday

Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting theaters in less than a month on July 8th, 2022. If you're wanting to go on opening day, tickets will go on sale starting Monday, June 13th and you will want to get them immediately since they will sell out in many locations. Marvel Entertainment shared this in a tweet.
What's Happening:
Thor: Love and Thunder Synopsis:
- Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer.
- Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.