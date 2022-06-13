“Lightyear” Censored In Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and More Due to Same-Sex Kiss Scene

The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear, will not be seen in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The scene reportedly involves a character named Alisha, one of the Space Rangers alongside the titular hero Buzz Lightyear, and her partner greeting each other with a kiss on the lips that had been originally cut from the film by Disney. The characters also reportedly mention starting a family together.
- Back on March 9, LGBTQ employees and allies at Pixar Animation Studios sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. The stunning allegation — made as part of a larger protest over the company’s lack of public response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — did not include which Pixar films had weathered the censorship, nor which specific creative decisions were cut or altered. Following the uproar surrounding the Pixar employees’ statement and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, however, the kiss was reinstated into the movie.
- The decision marks a possible major turning point for LGBTQ representation not just in Pixar films, but in feature animation in general, which has remained persistent about depicting same-sex affection in any meaningful light.
- Lightyear, set to open in theaters domestically on June 17th, was reportedly never submitted to censors in Saudi, with the understanding that the film would not pass the censors. However, the film had instead been initially approved for release in the U.A.E., where censorship restrictions have been loosening up. In a significant setback, the license to play the film in the UAE was suddenly revoked, with reports that it was caused by calls on social media accusing Disney and Lightyear of insulting Muslims and Islam.
- Saudi Arabia has also kept local audiences from watching Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due to the inclusion of a gay character; as well as Marvel’s Eternals, after Disney refused to make edits that included the pic’s same-sex kiss. West Side Story also didn’t debut in Saudi Arabia because it features a transgender character.
- The film will also not be released in Malaysia, where the country’s censorship authority, the LPF, takes a strongly negative stance against any film containing themes, dialogue, or scenes involving “homosexual and unnatural sex.” It is understood that the LPF asked for edits to the film, but Disney reportedly refused. That said, the film may soon appear on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service where parental controls are an important feature.