Jeremy Allen White Speaks Huttese as Rotta the Hutt in "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

Get a first look at the new addition to the Hutt family in the next Star Wars theatrical release.

Empire Magazine has shown off a new addition to the Hutt family, in the form of Rotta the Hutt, who will be played by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What's Happening:

As part of Empire's new issue focused on the latest Star Wars film, the magazine has revealed a first look at the very muscular Rotta the Hutt.

Rotta is the son of Jabba, who was known as baby "Stinky" in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

But here in The Mandalorian and Grogu, Rotta is all grown up, jacked and voiced by Jeremy Allen White – and he's about to cross paths with our heroes.

“[Rotta’s] in top form, fighting in the pits, a gladiator of sorts,” teases director Jon Favreau of where we’ll find him.

White even had to learn a little bit of Huttese – first heard in Return of the Jedi – but he'll mainly be heard in "Basic."

While White is yet to see how Favreau filters his voice to get those booming Hutt tones, he did modulate his own performance in the booth, and revisited Jabba’s scenes to get in the zone.

About The Mandalorian & Grogu:

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

