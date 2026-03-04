First Look: Gaten Matarazzo Stars In Hulu's "Pizza Movie" - Release Date and Images Revealed

Other cast members include Sean Giambrone and Peyton Elizabeth Lee.

If you're still mourning the loss of Netflix's Stranger Things, you may want to check out Hulu's upcoming original film Pizza Movie, which evidently stars Gaten Matarazzo in dual roles. Today the Disney-owned streaming service announced the release date for the movie, in addition to unveiling eight first-look images that you can check out below.

What's happening:

  • Hulu has released eight first-look images for its upcoming original film Pizza Movie. You can view them all below.
  • The streaming service also announced the release date for the movie: it will premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 13 followed by its Hulu debut on Friday, April 3.
  • Pizza Movie stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things) in what looks to be dual roles, Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack). It is written and directed by SNL's Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino