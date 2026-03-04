First Look: Gaten Matarazzo Stars In Hulu's "Pizza Movie" - Release Date and Images Revealed

If you're still mourning the loss of Netflix's Stranger Things, you may want to check out Hulu's upcoming original film Pizza Movie, which evidently stars Gaten Matarazzo in dual roles. Today the Disney-owned streaming service announced the release date for the movie, in addition to unveiling eight first-look images that you can check out below.

The streaming service also announced the release date for the movie: it will premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 13 followed by its Hulu debut on Friday, April 3 .

followed by its Hulu debut on . Pizza Movie stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things) in what looks to be dual roles, Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack). It is written and directed by SNL's Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney.

