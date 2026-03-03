The USS Orville May Fly Again: Seth MacFarlane Says "The Orville" Season 4 Is Written

MacFarlane confirms 10 scripts are complete, but scheduling remains the biggest hurdle for a Hulu revival.

Four years after its last new episode, The Orville may be ready to chart a new course.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator and star Seth MacFarlane has confirmed that all 10 episodes of season four of The Orville is fully written.

“I will be honest with you: Season four is written,” MacFarlane told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the season two launch of Ted on Peacock. “It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it.”

MacFarlane revealed that the writing team has completed 10 scripts for a potential fourth season and that Hulu would be open to moving forward with it. However, his packed production slate has made scheduling a challenge.

“The 10 scripts are done,” he explained. “I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

The sci-fi series originally premiered on Fox in 2017, then moved to Hulu for its third season, which debuted in June 2022. Since then, the show has remained in limbo, neither officially canceled nor renewed.

Set in the 25th century, The Orville follows Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) and the crew of the USS Orville navigate interstellar diplomacy, exploration, and moral dilemmas. The season three ensemble included Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

Back in 2022, MacFarlane acknowledged that the show’s ambitious scale comes with a significant price tag.

“It’s not an inexpensive show to produce,” he told THR at the time. “It requires an ambitious budget. But the flip side of that is, it’s no more ambitious than half the other streaming shows on television.”

Ultimately, he suggested, audience engagement and continued discovery on streaming would be key factors in determining its future.

In a 2024 interview timed to Ted’s first season debut, MacFarlane offered a careful but hopeful update: “All I can say is that the show is not officially ended.”

However, not all cast members may be ready to return. In late 2023, Adrianne Palicki indicated she would likely not reprise her role as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson, citing the long production gaps between seasons as a major challenge.

“It became an actual, real issue because there would be so much time in between seasons,” Palicki said, noting that while she loved many aspects of the show, the extended timeline made scheduling difficult.

With 10 completed scripts and a willing streaming partner, The Orville appears closer to revival than it has in years.

If MacFarlane can carve out the time, the USS Orville may yet fly again.

More Hulu News: