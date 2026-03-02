"John Wick" Actress Bridget Moynahan Joins Cast of Hulu's "The Land" from Creator Dan Fogelman

Moynahan joins Christopher Meloni and William H. Macy in the upcoming drama series.

Another actor has joined the cast of creator Dan Fogelman's upcoming Hulu drama series The Land, and this time it's Bridget Moynahan from the John Wick franchise. More details below.

What's happening:

According to an exclusive story in Deadline, actress Bridget Moynahan (I, Robot, Battle Los Angeles, John Wick) has joined the cast of the new Hulu series The Land from creator Dan Fogelman (Life Itself, This Is Us, Paradise).

The Land will also star William H. Macy (Fargo), Mandy Moore (voice of Rapunzel in Disney's Tangled, which was co-written by Fogelman), and Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel).

The series is set inside the world of the National Football League or NFL, and is currently in production for Hulu. No premiere date has been announced.

