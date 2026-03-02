"The Kids from S.I.P.P.Y." Animated Series in Development at Hulu

The series is co-created by Branson Reese and Nicole Silverberg.

A new animated spy series entitled The Kids from S.I.P.P.Y. is currently being developed for the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service. More details below.

What's happening:

According to an exclusive story in Deadline, Hulu is developing a new action-comedy animated series entitled The Kids from S.I.P.P.Y. from creators Branson Reese (Swan Boy) and Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee).

The title The Kids from S.I.P.P.Y. is an obvious play on the 1960s spy television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and the 2015 Guy Ritchie movie it inspired of the same name. Indeed, according to Deadline, the series will focus on "three nerdy misfit high school freshmen who are recruited for an elite secret spy school."

The series will be produced by 20th Television Animation. Other executive producers include Steven Fisher (Strip Law), Trevor Engelson (Snowfall), Patrick Newman, and Tovah Silbermann (Wine Club).

