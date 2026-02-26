Hulu Drops Trailer for New Darkly Comedic Series "Sunny Nights"

The series stars Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden

Hulu has dropped the trailer for their new darkly comedic series, Sunny Nights, starring Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming series, Sunny Nights, starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden.

After a critically acclaimed Australian debut, the darkly comedic crime drama starring the pair will make its U.S. debut on Hulu next month.

Sunny Nights features Will Forte as straight-laced American Martin Marvin, who teams up with his loose cannon sister, Vicki, played by D’Arcy Carden, to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.

As Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire, the siblings become tangled up in Sydney’s criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

Along with Forte and Carden, the cast of the series also includes Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, Megan Wilding, with a special appearance from Patrick Brammall.

The eight-part series debuts on Hulu on March 11, 2026.



Show Comes From A Land Down Under: