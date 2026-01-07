At Last They've Seen the Light: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim Cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Disney's Live-Action "Tangled"
Both actors were among those rumored to be taking on the iconic roles.
Disney has officially found their live action Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, with Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim being cast in the starring roles.
What's Happening:
- Disney shared the news of Croft and Manheim's casting as the iconic duo of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled.
- This follows screen tests and chemistry readings in London, which both actors were a part of.
- Other actresses reportedly up for the role of Rapunzel included Freya Skye, Sarah Catherine Hook and Olivia-Mai Barrett.
- As for Flynn Rider, others under consideration included Charlie Gillespie and newcomer Gilli Jones.
- They take over on the mantle of the characters from Mandy Moore and Zachery Levi, who voiced Rapunzel and Flynn, respectively, in the 2010 animated original.
- Croft is a rising Australian actress, so far perhaps best known for her role as Raven in the DC series Titans. She also appeared in the 2023 Australian movie True Spirit.
- Manheim is probably more well-known to Disney fans, cheifly for his role as Zed in all four ZOMBIES movies. Other roles have included the Paramount+ series School Spirits and staring as Seymour in a Little Shop of Horrors revival.
- As far as Mother Gothel goes, Scarlett Johansson was previously rumored to be taking on the role, but that is no longer the case, as the actress has a full schedule lined up for 2026.
- Disney is currently eyeing for production on Tangled to begin the UK this June.
- The film will be directed by Rocketman director Michael Gracey.
