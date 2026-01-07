"Behemoth!" Casting Changes: David Harbour Exits Searchlight Pictures and Tony Gilroy's Upcoming Drama

The actor has allegedly left due to the massive release of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* actor David Harbour has left Searchlight Pictures upcoming drama film Behemoth!

  • Variety is reporting that Searchlight Pictures upcoming film Behemoth! recently lost one of its main stars. 
  • David Harbour, best known for his roles as Alexei Shostakov in Thunderbolts*  and Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things recently departed the Tony Gilroy directed drama.
  • A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed Harbour’s departure with the news source.
  • Set to star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, Harbour was allegedly overwhelmed by the batch releases of Netflix’s final season of Stranger Things.
  • The actor is rumored to have stepped away to take time to rest after the massive rollout of the hit sci-fi series. 
  • Representatives for Harbour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
  • However, as probably the biggest show in the world for nearly a decade, it has to be exhausting managing the stress and attention that comes from such a high profile release.
  • With constant press interviews and premiers, in addition to some increasing criticism of the series, it makes sense that Harbour would want to step away for a bit.
  • The role has already been recast, with information yet to be announced.
  • Plot details remain limited, however, an official logline for Behemoth! says the film follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles.
  • The film is described as a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it.
  • Gilroy wrote the script and is directing the film.
  • Gilroy also serves as a producer alongside Sanne Wohlenberg.

