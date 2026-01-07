"Behemoth!" Casting Changes: David Harbour Exits Searchlight Pictures and Tony Gilroy's Upcoming Drama
The actor has allegedly left due to the massive release of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* actor David Harbour has left Searchlight Pictures upcoming drama film Behemoth!
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that Searchlight Pictures upcoming film Behemoth! recently lost one of its main stars.
- David Harbour, best known for his roles as Alexei Shostakov in Thunderbolts* and Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things recently departed the Tony Gilroy directed drama.
- A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed Harbour’s departure with the news source.
- Set to star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, Harbour was allegedly overwhelmed by the batch releases of Netflix’s final season of Stranger Things.
- The actor is rumored to have stepped away to take time to rest after the massive rollout of the hit sci-fi series.
- Representatives for Harbour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- However, as probably the biggest show in the world for nearly a decade, it has to be exhausting managing the stress and attention that comes from such a high profile release.
- With constant press interviews and premiers, in addition to some increasing criticism of the series, it makes sense that Harbour would want to step away for a bit.
- The role has already been recast, with information yet to be announced.
- Plot details remain limited, however, an official logline for Behemoth! says the film follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles.
- The film is described as a love letter to the music of movies and the people who make it.
- Gilroy wrote the script and is directing the film.
- Gilroy also serves as a producer alongside Sanne Wohlenberg.
