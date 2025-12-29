Video: Searchlight Pictures' Hosts "The Testament of Ann Lee" Screening with Dance Performance and Choreographer Q&A

This movie is garnering accolades and award nominations for 2025.

This past Saturday, the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures' hosted a special event screening of its acclaimed new film The Testament of Ann Lee with a dance performance before the movie and Q&A afterward. Laughing Place was in attendance, and below are two videos we shared from the evening.

First up, outside the main entrance to the Landmark Sunset movie theater where the screening was held, Searchlight had a dance troupe perform an impressive interpretive dance routine set to songs from The Testament of Ann Lee. You can watch the full performance in the YouTube video embedded below.

Watch The Testament of Ann Lee – Dance Performance from Preview Screening:

Then after the conclusion of the screening, The Testament of Ann Lee choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall (previously best known for Ma) talked about her work on the film with entertainment journalist Scott Mantz. The full interview is presented below.

Watch "The Testament of Ann Lee" Q&A with choreographer Celia Rowlson-Hall:

Rewinding time a bit, the event began with a cocktail reception in a venue adjacent to the Landmark Theatres Sunset.

Outside the theater there were banners and poster art promoting The Testament of Ann Lee.

Attendees were given envelopes containing faux 70mm film strips depicting still frames from the movie.

All told, this was a really neat event to attend and a great way to see the film. Look for my review of The Testament of Ann Lee coming soon, right here at Laughing Place.

