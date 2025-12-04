Amanda Seyfried Song Performance Released for Searchlight's "The Testament of Ann Lee"
"Clothed By The Sun" is one of the original songs written for the upcoming film.
Ahead of the release of The Testament of Ann Lee, Searchlight Pictures has released a music video for one of the original songs from the new film, performed by star Amanda Seyfried.
What's Happening:
- The Testament of Ann Lee opens Christmas Day, and with Hollywood's awards season underway, Searchlight has put out a For Your Consideration video highlighting the original song "Clothed by the Sun."
- Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist) wrote "Clothed by the Sun," and performs it alongside Seyfried, who returns to the realm of musicals following her roles in the Mamma Mia! series and Les Misérables. Though Ann Lee is a period piece, the video focuses on a modern day in-studio performance of the song.
- The writers of The Brutalist, Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, wrote The Testament of Ann Lee, with Fastvold directing this time out (Corbet directed The Brutalist). The film focuses on Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers. Seyfried stars as the title character, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. The Testament of Ann Lee features more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall (Vox Lux) and original songs and the score by Blumberg.
- The Testament of Ann Lee opens in 70mm in select theaters on December 25, 2025.
