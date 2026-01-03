Conan O'Brien Reveals He Has Wrapped His "Toy Story 5" Role in Recent Podcast Episode

Later, Paul Rudd shares a clip - and you can probably guess what it is.

A recent episode of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend reminds us how close we are to the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5, as our host tells us he has wrapped his performance in the new film.

What’s Happening:

A recent edition of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast reveals that Conan recently wrapped his role as Smarty Pants in the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Toy Story 5.

In the episode, O’Brien is joined by his guest, Paul Rudd, as they discuss his latest film Anaconda.

Rudd, a longtime friend of O’Brien, asks more about his role in the film as O’Brien shares that he is a potty training device for younger kids (which devotees have already known for quite some time).

Longtime fans know that the announcement of Conan joining the cast came back in May, with a sneak peek at his character revealed in August at Destination D23.

Over those months, Toy Story 5 has also been mentioned numerous times on the podcast, referring to trips “up to Pixar,” wearing Pixar studios garb, or being mocked by Timothy Olyphant, who said “The fifth movie is always the best one!”

As Rudd and Conan talked more about the movie, Conan also shared that whenever he went into record, his assistant David Hopping would join, but would be made to wear a bucket on his head with a frowny-face drawn on so he could not hear or see what was happening.

That said, Conan also shared that hearing Tom Hanks and Tim Allen dialogue as Woody and Buzz (respectively) in his ears and his new recordings being a part of that was surreal.

Rudd added that when he saw Toy Story 3, he wondered if this was the greatest trilogy ever, before being reminded that he was there not to promote Toy Story 5, but his own film, Anaconda. Then, Rudd introduced a clip from his new movie, which longtime fans know will not be a clip from his new movie.

Conan isn’t the only one getting work in upcoming animated projects from the podcast, his co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley are slated to appear in a future episode of the Disney Channel favorite Big City Greens.

It’s toys vs. tech in the upcoming Toy Story 5, and we already know that Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing. A plus since he has worked on every single Toy Story film prior, with Kenna Harris co-directing and Jess Choy producing.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, alongside Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, reprising their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively. Tony Hale returns as Forky, and it was also recently revealed that Greta Lee (Past Lives, TRON: Ares) will be lending her voice to Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.