Meet the Sexy Singles Looking for Love at Sea Aboard Hulu's "Love Overboard"
The new dating series, hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey, is coming to Hulu on March 26.
The cast of sexy singles looking for love aboard the ultimate luxury yacht on Hulu's Love Overboard have been revealed.
What's Happening:
- Love Overboard invites you to step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love.
- But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?
- The cast of Love Overboard includes:
- Leela, 21 | Los Angeles, CA | @leelaafleck
- Gia, 22 | Topanga, CA | @giaaldisert
- Enna, 33 | Centervilla, MD | @enna_nutschell
- Lexi, 26 | Tulare, CA | @lexiborges_
- James, 26 | Covina, CA | @jamesbarranca
- Beau, 25 | Lakeville, MN | @beaurbailey__
- Lo, 29 | Charlotte, NC | @lolo_ollivierre
- Keif, 23 | NE | @chiefkeifers
- Sofia, 28 | Louisville, KY | @sofia_bevarly
- Koray, 27 | Frankfurt, Germany | @korayeast
- Reece, 26 | Kansas City, MO | @reecekane
- Bella, 22 | Kansas City, MO | @belluhlou
- Tim, 30 | Boston, MA | @timdemirjian
- Sade, 30 | Morris Plains, NJ | @sadeidera
- David, 29 | St. Louis, MO | @itsdavid.fuhrmann
- Andrew, 29 | West Chester, PA | @andrewpetersen_
- They'll be joined by six Shipwreckers, including:
- Val, 26 | Tampa, FL | @valzuluaga
- Christine, 26 | Montclair, NJ | @kingchrixstine
- Jake, 23 | Nashville, TN | @jake.rath
- Delaney, 26 | Noblesville, IN | @delaneykluger
- Prasad, 26 | Boulder County, CO | @lordpjr
- Bradley, 25 | AZ | @bradatthegym
- Hosted by Gabby Windey, Love Overboard premieres Thursday, March 26 with all nine episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- A special preview of the premiere episode will air Sunday, March 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC following the season premiere of The Bachelorette.
