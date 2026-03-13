Get Ready for a Trippy Ride with the Trailer for Hulu's New Comedy "Pizza Movie"

The trailer for "Pizza Movie" has debuted ahead of the film's premiere at SXSW tonight.
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Fresh out of the oven, Hulu has shared the trailer for their drug-fueled comedy flick, Pizza Movie – starring Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.

What's Happening:

  • Ahead of the film's premiere at the SXSW Film Festival tonight, Hulu has shared the trailer for their new comedy film, Pizza Movie.
  • In Pizza Movie, a shy college student and his reckless roommate set out on a simple mission to grab pizza, but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they’re thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations that could change their lives forever.
  • The film stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things), Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack).
  • It is written and directed by SNL's Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney.
  • Pizza Movie premieres Friday, April 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US.

  • In addition to the trailer, Hulu has also shared the psychedelic key art for the film.

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