Get Ready for a Trippy Ride with the Trailer for Hulu's New Comedy "Pizza Movie"

The trailer for "Pizza Movie" has debuted ahead of the film's premiere at SXSW tonight.

Fresh out of the oven, Hulu has shared the trailer for their drug-fueled comedy flick, Pizza Movie – starring Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.

What's Happening:

Ahead of the film's premiere at the SXSW Film Festival tonight, Hulu has shared the trailer for their new comedy film, Pizza Movie.

In Pizza Movie, a shy college student and his reckless roommate set out on a simple mission to grab pizza, but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they’re thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations that could change their lives forever.

The film stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things), Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack).

It is written and directed by SNL's Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney.

Pizza Movie premieres Friday, April 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US.

In addition to the trailer, Hulu has also shared the psychedelic key art for the film.

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