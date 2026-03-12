"Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" Gets New Trailer and Poster Ahead of April Release On Hulu

We are now less than one month away from the limited-series revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair on Hulu, and today the Disney-owned streaming service released a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated event.

What's happening:

A new trailer and poster have been released for Hulu's upcoming limited series Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. You can watch the full trailer directly below.

Watch Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair | Official Trailer | Hulu:

The limited series stars returning Malcolm in the Middle cast members Frankie Muniz (as Malcolm), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Christopher Masterson (Francis), and Justin Berfield (Reese). Dewey will now be played by actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark instead of Erik Per Sullivan, who is studying at Harvard and opted out of the reunion.

Two still images have also been released from Life's Still Unfair, featuring Malcolm, Hal, and Lois.

The new poster features all six of the main cast members, including newcomer Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

All four episodes of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will debut on Friday, April 10 exclusively via Hulu and Hulu On Disney+.

