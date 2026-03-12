Bluey’s Big Play and New Minisodes Arrive on Disney+ This Spring

The Heeler family expands its digital footprint after a record-breaking 45 billion minutes streamed.

Disney+ has announced new Bluey content arriving this month and later this summer.

What's Happening:

Following its dominant performance as the #1 most-streamed program in the U.S. for two consecutive years, Bluey is coming to Disney+ in new theatrical specials and short-form collections.

Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show premieres March 16 . A special televised version of the hit touring production features an original story by creator Joe Brumm and music by Joff Bush, this special uses world-class puppetry to bring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli to life in a way fans have never seen on screen.

A special televised version of the hit touring production features an original story by creator Joe Brumm and music by Joff Bush, this special uses world-class puppetry to bring Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli to life in a way fans have never seen on screen. Ten new Bluey Minisodes arrive May 20. These one-to-three-minute episodes focus on playful interactions and fan-favorite games.

The Minisode collection includes Humpty Dumpty, Green Bottles, Flying Saucer, Tea Party, Pea Pod Sausages, Old Macdonald, Honk, Lollipop Song, Cinderella, and Make Mum Laugh.

On the horizon, the Bluey movie will debut in cinemas on August 6, 2027, Disney+ will serve as the exclusive streaming home following its theatrical run.

Inside the Show: What to Expect from Bluey's Big Play

When Dad (Bandit) decides he needs a bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have much more active plans. The sisters use every game and clever trick in their arsenal to get Dad back on his feet and into the fun.

The show runs for approximately 50 minutes and features life-sized puppets operated by world-class puppeteers, and an original score composed exclusively for the stage by Joff Bush.

The production is famous for its grand finale, which invites the audience to participate in a massive game of Keepy Uppy using oversized air-filled balls and bubbles.

Bluey Takes Over Disney Experiences

The Heeler family isn't just staying on your screens; they are officially setting up shop at Disney Parks across the globe:

Bluey's Best Day Ever! at Disneyland Resort: Starting March 22, 2026, the Fantasyland Theatre will transform into a Fun Fair celebration of the series. Guests can expect a lively atmosphere with musicians, comedic performers, and daily appearances by Bluey and Bingo.

Starting March 22, 2026, the Fantasyland Theatre will transform into a Fun Fair celebration of the series. Guests can expect a lively atmosphere with musicians, comedic performers, and daily appearances by Bluey and Bingo. Bluey's Wide World at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Beginning May 26, 2026, the sisters arrive at Walt Disney World. After taking the Wildlife Express Train to Conservation Station, guests can play games featured in the show, snap photos, and discover Australian animals at the brand-new Jumping Junction.

Beginning May 26, 2026, the sisters arrive at Walt Disney World. After taking the Wildlife Express Train to Conservation Station, guests can play games featured in the show, snap photos, and discover Australian animals at the brand-new Jumping Junction. Bluey on the Disney Cruise Line: Guests sailing the seven seas can now join the Wakey Wakey morning celebration or the Pyjama Bash in the D Lounge. Additionally, the Disney Oceaneer Club has introduced Bluey's Favourite Games, an interactive experience featuring Keepy Uppy and immersive digital Magic Xylophone play.

More Bluey News